NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), today announced the northeast expansion of Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), the #1 and fastest growing craft brewer in Metro New York1. Best known for its beloved product portfolio of craft brews, including the best seller Wave Chaser, Montauk Brewing is now available in over 3,500 points of distribution, across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island including top national retailers: Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Stop & Shop, King Kullen, Walmart, Wegman’s, Total Wine, 7-Eleven, Costco, BJ’s, and Speedway.

Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer at Tilray Brands, said, “Growing Montauk Brewing’s distribution across the northeast in New York and New Jersey and expanding into new states including Connecticut, and Rhode Island was a strategic first step in our expansion plan. Montauk Brewing has enormous potential to grow into a true national brand and we will continue to leverage our existing nationwide infrastructure to expand the brand’s distribution and growth through innovation for all channels and consumers, building a diversified portfolio while giving our fans what they want.”

In 2022, Montauk Brewing Company expanded its portfolio of products to include 19.2oz cans and launched Ocean Series, a higher-end six-pack. This year, in addition to its well-loved seasonal classics, Montauk Brewing Company is further expanding with opportunity styles and larger case sizes that have proven to win on a smaller scale, meeting industry trends and consumer needs.

Montauk Brewing’s best-selling craft beers now available across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island include:

Wave Chaser India Pale Ale: Montauk’s #1 year-round craft IPA which comes in at 6.4% ABV and features four hop varieties with incredible tropical and pine aromas, giving it endless flavor.

Summer Ale: the official beer of summers in Montauk, available March through August, this 5.6% ABV ale features a light caramel malt blended with the right amount of wheat, giving it a bold, yet refreshing finish.

Cold Day IPA: with a slight haze and crisp, juicy notes, Cold Day IPA is the perfect way to warm your spirits and remind you that freezing days are still beautiful ones. Spotlighting Amarillo and Strata hops, this IPA sits at 6.7% ABV.

Watermelon Session Ale: this highly refreshing brew comes in at 4.9% ABV and combines delicious watermelon flavors with a crisp Session Ale that is perfect for sipping under the summer sun.

Pumpkin Ale: available from September to October, Montauk Pumpkin Ale is a sign of the season – just the right amount of spices along with subtle hop aromas with 5.7% ABV, this beer highlights the time of year just perfectly.

Driftwood Ale: this well-balanced English Pale Ale is known for its dark copper color and easy drinkability. Victory malts give this beer terrific toasty, nutty, and biscuity flavors, featuring Magnum and Tettnang hops and 6.0% ABV.

Pilsner: another brew available year-round, with its light and mellow malts, this Pilsner is ultra crisp and super crushable coming in at 5.4% ABV. If you thirst for a flavorful brew that goes down smoothly all year long, look no further than Montauk Pilsner.

About Montauk Brewing Company

Founded in 2012 by longtime friends and based on the coast of Montauk, New York, Montauk Brewing Company embraces the motto “Come As You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Today, Montauk Brewing Company is one of New York’s most beloved and fastest selling craft-brands and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY).

Montauk Brewing Company was proudly named the #1 Craft Brewer in Metro New York by Nielson2. Montauk Brewing’s beloved brews are now available across 3,500 retail locations and several of NYC’s major venues including Citi Field, Madison Square Garden, Moynihan Train Hall, and UBS Arena.

Montauk Brewing Company distributors in the U.S. include Shore Point Distributing Company, Inc., Kramer Beverage Company, Oak Beverages Inc., Lake Beverage Corporation, Saratoga Eagle, Eagle Beverage Company, Try-It Distributing, A.L. George, Mc Craith Beverages, Dutchess Beer Distributors, Northeast Beverage, F&F Distributors, Inc., and C&C Distributors RI.

For further information about Montauk Brewing Company, please visit www.montaukbrewingco.com and follow @montaukbrewco. Montauk Brewing invites you to visit their red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, open year-round for fresh beer needs, located just steps from the surf – right where it belongs.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

