PITTSBURGH, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montauk Renewables, Inc. (“Montauk” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. The Company will issue a press release reporting the financial results after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call and webcast.

Full Year 2023 Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Participant Access: [Link Here]

Please register for the conference call and webcast using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. Please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860 if you experience technical difficulties.

The conference call and webcast will have a live Q&A session and be available for replay here and on the Company’s website at https://ir.montaukrenewables.com.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 14, 2025.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 15 operating projects and on going development projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com.

