NEW YORK, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Are you a former investor in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., now known as the The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV)? If so, Monteverde & Associates PC (“Monteverde”) encourages you to immediately contact Monteverde regarding the class action lawsuit filed by the firm in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, case no. 1:24-cv-02155 (the “Federal Class Action”). There is a June 10, 2024 deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff.

WHAT TO DO NOW : Contact Monteverde by clicking here and providing the firm with your information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/northern-genesis-acquisition-corporation/.

It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

WHY : The Federal Class Action seeks damages for stockholders such as yourself who were harmed by Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (“NGA”) and its board of directors’ alleged violations of Sections 10(b), 14(a), and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in connection with the 2021 de-SPAC transaction (“Merger”) between NGA and The Lion Electric Company (“Lion Electric”). The claims in the Federal Class Action are asserted against NGA, NGA’s directors and officers, Lion Electric, and certain directors and officers of Lion Electric. Mr. Juan Monteverde is available to personally discuss this case with you further.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct.

Contact information:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave, Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2024 Monteverde & Associates PC. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.