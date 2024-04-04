North Macedonia’s presidential race kicked off on Thursday, with seven candidates vying for the largely ceremonial post in a two-round vote that will conclude on May 8.

The official start to campaign season means the candidates are allowed to make campaign speeches, hold rallies and present their agendas.

The first round of the presidential election is scheduled for April 24, after which the two leading candidates will face each other in a second round that will coincide w

[Read Full story at source]