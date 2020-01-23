Montréal’s fashion industry dazzles at MAGIC 2020 in Las Vegas

Many Québec brands present their new collections to North America’s largest fashion marketplace

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over 50 Montréal fashion industry companies and brands are participating in a special commercial mission organized for the February 2020 edition of MAGIC, North America’s largest fashion marketplace, to be held in Las Vegas from February 5 to 7, 2020. This industry-wide initiative is led by mmode , the Metropolitan Fashion Cluster, and will allow organizations to present their fall/winter collections for the very first time.

Organized by Informa Markets, the February 2020 edition of MAGIC brings together the most important and influential decision-makers in the retail sector, as well as many major international fashion brands, under the same roof. “We intend to leverage this unique opportunity to showcase our industry internationally and reinforce Montréal’s leadership as a fashion hub,” says Debbie Zakaib, Executive Director of mmode.

Thanks to the support of the Government of Québec and to strategic partnerships with Gorski Group, Yoga Jeans, Boulder Denim, Montréal International, Richter, the City of Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, the Montréal Metropolitan Community and Export Development Canada (EDC), the MAGIC 2020 event will give fashion industry designers, manufacturers, distributors and retailers the opportunity to meet key buyers and take advantage of new business opportunities. In addition, mmode is proud to work with precious collaborators, including Informa Markets, Maison 1608, Solisco, Curve, La Vie en Rose, LaSalle College, Logistik Unicorp, Desjardins Capital, Momentis, Primacom and Canada Economic Development for Québec Regions (CED).

This mission is also a first exploratory experience for certain brands wishing to penetrate the American market, particularly on the West Coast. “Thanks to the support of the City of Montréal, we are proud to support a group of CEOs in their exploratory approaches and enable strategic meetings that will allow them to pursue their growth,” says Debbie Zakaib.

The Québec industry relies on two exclusive exhibition platforms under the #mtlstyle signature, strategically positioned at the heart of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, in the PROJECT section (L2 – 4) and the PROJECT WOMENS section (space #81806). “We designed these spaces to create a unique experience for buyers and influencers, and favour relationship building with the actors of Montréal’s fashion ecosystem,” notes Debbie Zakaib. The #mtlstyle Galleries are true showcases for the exhibitors participating in various sections of the show, including womenswear, menswear, footwear, furs and outerwear, denim, intimates, activewear, childrenswear and accessories.

Atelier Murri, Beurd, Bilinks, Boro Clothing, Claudel Lingerie, Coo-Mon, Dino Gaspari, Gary Majdell Sport, Fumile, Gorski Group, Joseph Ribkoff, Kuwalla Tee, Laundromat, Lisette L, Lola Jeans, Marie-Michèle Larivée, MARKANTOINE, Martino Footwear, Mathilde C, Mitchie’s Matchings, Musi Furs, Nathon Kong, Natural Furs, Peerless Clothing, Prysm, SCAPA Lauren Perre, Solios Watches, Splendor Fur, STEPHAN/H, Success Clothing, Trendays, wellDunn, Yoga Jeans and Zallerina are some of the Québec companies and brands in attendance.

On February 6, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Québec fashion industry leaders will be invited to speak at the “DIRECT FROM MONTRÉAL” conference, which is part of the official program of the MAGIC Seminar Series. All the participating Québec companies will also have the opportunity to attend an exclusive presentation by China’s giant Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest retailer. Presented in collaboration with Export Development Canada (EDC), this activity will allow them to learn more about this gigantic online market – a true gateway to the Asian continent – and the best strategies to foster the development of their brands in China.

Québec’s fashion industry

Montréal is one of the three largest cities in North America in clothing manufacturing, along with Los Angeles and New York. The fashion sector in Québec accounts for Cdn $8 billion in goods manufactured and sales by wholesaler-distributors. With over 1,850 stakeholders, including manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors and creators, this strategic pillar of the Québec economy generates more than 83,000 jobs.

The fashion industry is a testament to the city’s cultural and linguistic diversity and benefits from a quality workforce, a dynamic educational system, a strategic geographic position, and a community of creators and innovators.

About mmode

Created in May 2015, mmode, the Metropolitan Fashion Cluster, brings together and mobilizes players in Québec’s fashion industry by acting as the ecosystem’s main platform for exchange and collaboration. mmode also has a mandate to create business and innovation synergies to help improve the competitiveness and growth of this sector. mmode thanks its public funders: the Montréal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Government of Québec and the Government of Canada.

About MAGIC | MAGIC is the most comprehensive fashion marketplace in the U.S. showcasing Women’s, Men’s and Children’s Apparel, Footwear, Accessories and Sourcing resources from around the world. Here you will find the latest in apparel, footwear, accessories, and manufacturing. From the height of advanced contemporary luxury brands, to the latest trends in fast fashion, MAGIC fuels the business of fashion.

