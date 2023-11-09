NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings has agreed to merge with Pangiam Intermediate Holdings. Under the proposed transaction BigBear.ai will acquire Pangiam for approximately $70 million in an all-stock transaction.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment has agreed to merge with Cedar Fair. Under the proposed transaction, Six Flags shareholders will receive 0.5800 shares of Cedar Fair common stock per share.

Miromatrix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO)

Miromatrix Medical has agreed to merge with United Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction Miromatrix shareholders will receive $3.25 per share in cash at closing and an additional $1.75 per share in cash upon the achievement of a clinical development milestone by December 31, 2025.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation has agreed to merge with Hilton Grand Vacations. Under the proposed transaction Bluegreen Vacations shareholders will receive $75.00 per share in cash.

