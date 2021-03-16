Moore Kuehn Encourages FTCV, NBA, RSVA, and CTAC Investors to Contact Law Firm

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.   Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Fintech Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ: FTCV)

Fintech Acquisition Corp V has agreed to merge with eToro Group.   Under the proposed transaction, eToro will combine with FinTech to become public traded.

  • New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NBA)

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with Airspan Networks. Under the proposed transaction, New Beginnings shareholders will own just 13% of the combined company.

  • Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVA)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with Enovix Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shareholders will own only 16% of the combined company.

  • Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CTAC)

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with KORE Wireless Group. Under the proposed transaction, Cerberus Telecom shareholders will retain only 28.7% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
(212) 709-8245

