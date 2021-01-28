Moore Kuehn Encourages MTSC, SPRQ, NEOS, and PRSP Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Amphenol’s acquisition of MTS Systems. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of MTS will receive $58.50 per share. The investigation concerns whether MTS’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ)

Spartan Acquisition has agreed to merge with Sunlight Financial. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Spartan Acquisition will retain only 26% of the combined company.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ: NEOS)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Aytu BioScience’s acquisition of Neos Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Neos will receive 0.1088 shares of Aytu common stock per share. The registration statement may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP)

Perspecta has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Peraton. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Perspecta will receive $29.35 i per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

