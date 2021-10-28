Moore Kuehn Encourages PSXP, BRPM, HFC, and ADMS Investors to Contact Law Firm

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners has agreed to merge with Phillips 66. Under the proposed transaction, Phillips 66 Partners shareholders will receive .50 shares of Phillips 66 per share.

  • B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM)

BRPM has agreed to merge with FaZe Clan. Under the proposed transaction, BRPM shareholders will only own 17.5% of the combined company.

  • HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC)

HollyFrontier has agreed to merge with Sinclair Oil and Sinclair Transportation. Under the proposed transaction, HollyFrontier will form a new parent company, “HF Sinclair Corporation,” and existing shares of HollyFrontier will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of HF Sinclair, and HF Sinclair will issue approximately 60.2 million shares of common stock to Sinclair.

  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has agreed to merge with Supernus Pharmaceuticals. Under the proposed transaction, Adamas Pharmaceuticals shareholders will receive $8.10 in cash per share and two non-tradeable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share of Adamas Pharmaceuticals owned. The investigation concerns whether Adamas Pharmaceuticals board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

