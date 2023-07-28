NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals has agreed to merge with Biogen. Under the proposed transaction, Reata shareholders will receive $172.50 in cash per share.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Tourmaline Bio. Under the proposed transaction, Talaris shareholders are expected to own approximately 21.3% of the combined company.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX)

Inpixon has agreed to merge with XTI Aircraft Company. Under the proposed transaction Inpixon shareholders are expected to own approximately 40% of the combined company.

Denbury, Inc. (NYSE: DEN)

Denbury has agreed to merge with Exxon Mobil. Under the proposed transaction, Denbury shareholders will receive 0.84 shares of ExxonMobil per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

