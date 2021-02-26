Moore Kuehn Encourages SFTW, PRAH, RTP, and PAND Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW)

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with BlackSky Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, Osprey Technology shareholders will own only 21% of the combined company.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH)

PRA Health Science has agreed to be acquired by ICON plc. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of PRA will receive 0.4125 shares of ICON common stock and $80.00 in cash per share.

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP)

Reinvent Technology Partners has agreed to merge with oby Aviation. Under the proposed transaction, Reinvent Technology shareholders will own just 10% of the combined company.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ: PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics has agreed to be acquired by Merck. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Pandion will receive $60.00 per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

