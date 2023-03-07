NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics has agreed to merge with Notable Labs. Under the proposed transaction, Vascular Biogenics shareholders will own only approximately 24% of the combined company.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure has agreed to merge with QT Active Core Infrastructure and Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Under the proposed transaction, Radius Global shareholders will receive $15.00 per share in cash.

TCR² Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR)

TCR² Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc. Under the proposed transaction, TCR² Therapeutics shareholders will receive 1.5117 Adaptimmune ADS per share.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE)

Baytex Energy has agreed to merge with Ranger Oil Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, Ranger shareholders will receive 7.49 Baytex shares plus $13.31 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

