NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has agreed to merge with Harmony Biosciences. Under the proposed transaction, Zynerba shareholders will receive $1.1059 in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE)

Earthstone Energy has agreed to merge with Permian Resources. Under the proposed transaction Earthstone shareholders will receive 1.446 shares of Permian Resources common stock per share.

ElectraMeccanica (NASDAQ: SOLO)

ElectraMeccanica has agreed to merge with Tevva. Under the proposed transaction, ElectraMeccanica shareholders will own 23.5% of the combined company.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners has agreed to merge with Energy Transfer. Under the proposed transaction Crestwood unitholders will receive 2.07 Energy Transfer common units per unit.

