Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of Talkspace, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Talkspace insiders caused the company to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that (i) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its B2C business since the start of 2021; (ii) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its B2C business; (iii) Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (iv) Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (v) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its B2B business, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (vi) as a result, Talkspace’s 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact.

If you currently own TALK please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  There is no cost to you.  Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers. Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

