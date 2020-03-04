Breaking News
Home / Top News / Moore Nanotechnology Announces Shanghai Tech Center Grand Opening

Moore Nanotechnology Announces Shanghai Tech Center Grand Opening

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SWANZEY, N.H., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moore Nanotechnology Systems (“Nanotech”), a leading global supplier of ultra-precision machining systems, and DKSH, the leading Market Expansion Services Group in greater China, announce the grand opening of their Ultra-Precision Machining (UPM) demo, training and applications center in the Minhang District of Shanghai, China.

The 350 m2 facility will allow Nanotech customers access to both classroom and hand-on demonstration of their model 250UPLV2 compact diamond turning lathe, which is used for the production of spherical & aspherical optical lenses, mold pins, mirrors, freeform optics and other ultra-precise mechanical components.  In addition to single point diamond turning, the center will also offer access to associated metrology equipment, Applications Engineering and NanoCAM®4 software-support through the form of training, conferences, and 1:1 meetings.

Scott Gerhart, Vice President Sales and Marketing for Nanotech, stated, “Nanotech continues to see strong growth throughout Asia, to include applications specific to camera modules, consumer-electronic products and automotive segments. It’s the appropriate time to join our regional partner DKSH and demonstrate our commitment to customers through this state-of-the-art center.”  Mr. Gerhart continued, “A facility like this is only as good as the people you bring on board to support it, which is why we’re so excited to welcome Dr. David Robinson to the Nanotech Team.  Dr. Robinson’s long tenure as Associate Director for Precision Optics at Durham University, UK, coupled with his sterling reputation as a pioneer in diamond turning, makes him the perfect choice to lead these application activities – working hand-in-hand with DKSH.” 

Oliver Hammel, Managing Director for DKSH Technology Systems China, added, “The investment we’re making in this world-class facility demonstrates how committed we are to build the brand presence of our key partners in China. DKSH will now be able to provide best-in-class solution-engineering services, along with diamond-turning test cuts, on-site in China.  We could not be more pleased to enhance the Nanotech partnership in this dynamic, high-growth consumer and automotive optics space.” 

Mark Boomgarden, President and CEO of Nanotech, shared, “Nanotech has seen significant growth around the world as demand for high-performance optical systems continues to expand. Having this world-class applications and training expertise closer to our Asian customer’s design and production facilities will allow us to better demonstrate our market-leading equipment and NanoCAM4 software real-time. DKSH shares our vision of becoming the first name customers consider when purchasing ultra-precision machining equipment, and this is just another step Nanotech is taking to share our commitment to the industry.”

Moore Nanotechnology Systems (Nanotech) was founded in Keene, NH in 1997 as a stand-alone subsidiary of the Moore Tool Company. Nanotech is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of state-of-the-art ultra-precision machine tools and associated processes (single point diamond turning, micro-milling, micro-grinding and glass press molding) for the production of advanced optical components in consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, lighting, medical and automotive sectors. Moore Tool, founded in 1924 and located in Bridgeport, Connecticut, has a long history in the precision and ultra-precision machine tool markets. Today, Moore Tool provides a complete line of high-performance CNC jig grinders, along with contract precision-manufacturing services certified to both ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100C. Moore Nanotechnology and Moore Tool are vertically integrated under the PMT Group.

Moore Nanotechnology Systems: www.nanotechsys.com
Moore Tool, Inc: www.mooretool.com

DKSH is the leading Market Expansion Services provider with a focus on Asia. The Group helps companies to grow across the Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials and Technology. The service portfolio covers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Group operates in 36 markets with 33,350 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.6 billion in 2019. With its Swiss heritage, DKSH has been deeply rooted in Asia Pacific since 1865. The DKSH Business Unit Technology offers complete solutions for specialized industrial applications. With around 1,670 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 431.9 million in 2019. 

CONTACT: For further information, please contact:

Moore Nanotech Systems, LLC
Scott Gerhart
Vice President, Sales & Marketing
Phone +1 603 352 3030
[email protected]

DKSH  Ltd.
Irene Chen
Director, Group Marketing, Technology
Phone  +886 2 8752 6666 Ext. 611
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.