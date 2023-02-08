The combined offering is the only all-in-one concierge service, homeowner management system and AI to identify buyers and sellers offered by Realtors and Loan Officers to extend client relationships during and beyond the closing

ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MooveGuru, the real estate and mortgage industry’s answer in a challenging market, today announced the acquisition of Relocator, an industry competitor, through an eight-figure transaction. The transaction adds, a full self-service utilities connection platform, contracts with 3 of the top 5 mortgage companies, 5,000 loan officers and 30,000 real estate agents and their clients to MooveGuru’s suite of platforms and positions the company as the leading provider of home services in America.

MooveGuru, founded in 2016 offers solutions to help the real estate and mortgage industry professionals better serve their clients before, during and after their purchase including Mover Connect utility concierge services, mover discounts, an AI to identify future buyers and sellers and HomeKeepr, a home management dashboard for the consumer to manage their home. MooveGuru currently services over 370,000 agent and loan officer clients. With over 70 data integrations, MooveGuru is used by industry professionals including ERA, Keller Williams, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Exit Realty, Century 21, RE/MAX, Realty One Group, Realty Executives, The Realty Alliance and Leading RE brokerages.

Relocator, started in 2017 in Minneapolis and are relocating offices to Fargo, was founded by Andy Solheim and Mark Johnson provides utility concierge services and a comprehensive consumer facing portal to help consumers schedule, manage and track all aspects of their move. MooveGuru will begin offering Relocator’s mover dashboard as their ‘do it yourself’ option for movers to schedule providers or track tasks and services needed to settle into a new home. “We have long admired the Relocator platform and mortgage customer base,” says Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru, “Our combined entities position MooveGuru as the exclusive solution for agents and loan officers to offer their clients all the tools they need to self-manage their move and beyond as part of the entire homeownership lifecycle.”

Co-founders of Relocator, Mark Johnson and Andy Solheim will both join the executive team of MooveGuru. Relocator employees will remain with the combined company, which is currently hiring new staff to support the expansion of the business to accommodate onboarding Relocator customers and partners.

Mark Johnson, CEO and Cofounder of Relocator notes, “we are most excited about leveraging MooveGuru’s unbelievable number of integrations which automates client onboarding and will allow us to leverage our existing relationships and offer our clients the best possible customer-for-life solutions. The impact on lead flow and revenues will be immediate and significant.”

The companies have already been working for 45 days to integrate service providers across both platforms and roll out the self-service solution to MooveGuru and Relocator brokerages and mortgage companies.

About MooveGuru

In 2016, Roswell, GA based MooveGuru Inc. launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and mortgage with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services and beyond. Using an artificial intelligence algorithm, MooveGuru Inc. can also identify future buyers and sellers. Today, more than 2,500 Real Estate brokerages, 1,500 Mortgage brokerages, their 370,000 agents and loan officers, and 8,000,000 homeowners are connected to the MooveGuru platform.

