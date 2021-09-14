Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MooveGuru’s Home Pro Division, Powered by HomeKeepr, Hits Nine Million Home Pro Recommendations

MooveGuru’s Home Pro Division, Powered by HomeKeepr, Hits Nine Million Home Pro Recommendations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ROSWELL, Ga., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HomeKeepr, the leading referral-only online community of REALTORS®, home service professionals and homeowners, today announced it has surpassed the nine-million recommendation mark. The company has signed on more than 300,000 real estate, mortgage, and insurance professionals who have in turn recommended more than 500,000 unique home service contractors and other local businesses to homeowners over nine million times.

MooveGuru’s HomeKeepr division helps real estate agents curate their favorite home service providers so that it is easy for clients to access. Beyond connecting the homeowner with the right local pro for the job, the service also helps the agent send home maintenance and repair reminders, tips, tricks and useful data via text or emails, including tasks such as changing air filters and replacing smoke alarm batteries.

MooveGuru CEO Scott Oakley says, “This is a great milestone for our network of professionals and home service providers who are collaborating together to deliver a remarkably improved service to homeowners. Together, they are disrupting advertising websites like Angi and HomeAdvisor to deliver superior recommendations from professionals that the homeowner knows and trusts.”

About MooveGuru
In 2016, Roswell, GA based MooveGuru Inc. launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings from over 500,000 national and local retailers, connects all utilities and makes the moving process more streamlined. Today, MooveGuru’s platform combines more than 1,200 real estate brokerages with 300,000 agents serving 7 million homeowners.

Media Contact:
Victor Lund
805-709-6696
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.