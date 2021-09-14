MooveGuru’s Home Pro Division, Powered by HomeKeepr, Hits Nine Million Home Pro Recommendations

ROSWELL, Ga., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HomeKeepr, the leading referral-only online community of REALTORS®, home service professionals and homeowners, today announced it has surpassed the nine-million recommendation mark. The company has signed on more than 300,000 real estate, mortgage, and insurance professionals who have in turn recommended more than 500,000 unique home service contractors and other local businesses to homeowners over nine million times.

MooveGuru’s HomeKeepr division helps real estate agents curate their favorite home service providers so that it is easy for clients to access. Beyond connecting the homeowner with the right local pro for the job, the service also helps the agent send home maintenance and repair reminders, tips, tricks and useful data via text or emails, including tasks such as changing air filters and replacing smoke alarm batteries.

MooveGuru CEO Scott Oakley says, “This is a great milestone for our network of professionals and home service providers who are collaborating together to deliver a remarkably improved service to homeowners. Together, they are disrupting advertising websites like Angi and HomeAdvisor to deliver superior recommendations from professionals that the homeowner knows and trusts.”

About MooveGuru

In 2016, Roswell, GA based MooveGuru Inc. launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings from over 500,000 national and local retailers, connects all utilities and makes the moving process more streamlined. Today, MooveGuru’s platform combines more than 1,200 real estate brokerages with 300,000 agents serving 7 million homeowners.

