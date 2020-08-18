Moovila® Helps The Clark Enersen Partners Navigate the New Working Paradigm

Breaking News
Smart Project Management Software Streamlines Workflows and Decision Making for Multi-Disciplinary Architecture/Engineering Firm

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moovila,® the world’s smartest project management software, today announced The Clark Enersen Partners, a multi-disciplinary architecture, landscape architecture and engineering design firm has selected Moovila to manage its ongoing design and workflow processes.

The 140-person firm, with offices in Lincoln, Neb.; Kansas City, Mo; Fairway, Kan.; Fort Collins, Co.; and Portland, Ore., chose Moovila to organize and streamline its task management processes as part of the firm’s strategic plan implementation. Additionally, Moovila enabled increased coordination and communication between in-office and staff working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. With close to 100 projects in various phases of design and construction at any one time, the firm looked to Moovila to standardize workflows, centralize status reporting, prioritize decision making, build accountability between disciplines and maximize efficiency.

Shawn Diederich, Senior Principal and Director of Engineering for The Clark Enersen Partners, shared, “There are many moving parts to consider at this time, particularly with a portion of our workforce staying remote. Recognizing that we needed a way to manage our processes, projects and people, The Clark Enersen Partners choose Moovila to streamline our workflows and improve decision making.”

“Moovila connects people and simplifies processes by bridging collaboration and project management,” said Mike Psenka, president and CEO of Moovila. “What The Clark Enersen Partners needed was a way to jump from how they operated before the pandemic to how they will operate after. Moovila is working to empower that through intelligence and automation.”

The Clark Enersen Partners works closely with leading organizations, including Colorado State University. With support from Moovila, the firm will have the ability to automate project tasks, from design development to construction. Those tasks, additional required information and the information source are captured and documented as each project evolves. That will enable the firm to ensure alignment between in-office and remote employees.

Kate Hier, Principal, Architect and Laboratory Planner for The Clark Enersen Partners concluded, “With the type of work that we do, there are always variables to account for, and Moovila is making it easier to stay connected and accountable no matter where our team members are located. We’re excited to be working with Moovila to move our projects forward.”

About Moovila®
Moovila® connects people and work in a single integrated environment bringing intelligence, automation and insights into a collaborative project management platform. Moovila models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating the real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work.

Moovila empowers customers with clear and simple process design tools, automatic scheduling, real-life capacity management and analytics, IoT connectivity and a suite of collaboration and accountability tools all designed to connect and consolidate every aspect of work management. For the first time, organizations can manage their entire work ecosystem using the same data on the same platform, gaining a single source of truth. For more information, visit www.Moovila.com.

About The Clark Enersen Partners

The Clark Enersen Partners was founded in 1946, by Architect Ken Clark and Landscape Architect Larry Enersen – Harvard classmates who believed that we achieve our best work through collaboration. That spirit continues today, with offices in Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado and Oregon.

We take a holistic approach to design – offering Architecture, Master Planning, Laboratory Planning, Landscape Architecture and Interior Design, as well as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Structural Engineering. Our team members work together from the earliest stages of planning through construction to ensure that site, structure, systems and interiors function together seamlessly.

Our work includes higher education facilities, science and technology facilities, K-12 schools, libraries, civic buildings, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, athletic facilities and landscape design projects such as streetscapes, parks, plazas and recreational spaces.

We aim to provide lasting value in all we do, with projects that benefit communities for years to come.

