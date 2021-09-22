Moovila® Shortlisted for 2021 SaaS Awards

Breaking News
Award-Winning Work Management Platform Named a Finalist by International Software Awards Program

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moovila®, the world’s most accurate work and project management platform, announced it was recently named a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards for Best SaaS Product for Project Management, Workflow Automation or PLM. The highly competitive award recognizes those innovative SaaS solutions demonstrating proven results directly increasing user productivity.

Moovila is a first-of-its-kind technology revolutionizing project and work management with a math-based engine and built-in AI tools. Programmed to actively identify and eliminate project obstacles, it helps keep budgets and schedules accurate and on time. By connecting people and work in one digital ecosystem, Moovila delivers accurate answers to business-critical questions instantly and automatically. The platform’s unmatched capabilities include project scoring and debugging, critical path visualization, and an AI-powered project management coach to guide users of all skill levels through the project management process.

Moovila Founder and CEO Mike Psenka commented, “Similar to how GPS and navigation apps improved the way people travel, Moovila revolutionizes work and project management through automation and a patent-pending math-based engine to identify and remediate hidden risks. Our platform helps users efficiently navigate their work and projects, even when there’s uncertainty ahead – something we’ve all experienced first-hand this last year.”

James Williams, Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, commented, “Just as SaaS technologies have been vital in pivoting organizational functions to respond to global crises, they will be essential as we look forward to returning to normal levels of productivity. We’ve seen remarkably innovative solutions across all conceivable areas of industry. All shortlisted candidates represent truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry.”

Now in its sixth year of celebrating software innovation, the SaaS Awards program receives entries worldwide, with hundreds of companies applying each year. To view the full shortlist, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist.

About Moovila®

Moovila® connects people and work on the only AI-powered work management platform with the ability to eliminate risk and speed flawless execution. Moovila models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work. Complete with a built-in project management coach, entire work ecosystems integrate the same data on a single platform with a clear visual path and project integrity scoring. For more information, visit moovila.com.

