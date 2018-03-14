Moovly Media Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moovly Media Inc. (“Moovly” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MVY) (OTCQB:MVVYF) (FRANKFURT:0PV2) has closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 5,550,000 units (each, a “Unit”), generating gross proceeds of $555,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a Common Share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

All of the securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four month resale restriction. The completion of the private placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds from the private placement are expected to be used to fund sales and marketing growth, enhance and reinforce engineering and development efforts, as well as for general corporate purposes.

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of Cloud based tools to tell Marketing Communications and Training stories using videos and presentations.

Moovly’s advanced Studio editor with over 175M digital assets seamlessly integrated (via our partnerships with Shutterstock & Videoblocks), is all you need to make engaging videos to promote or explain your product and service.

Moovly’s API and BOTs technology allow ourselves and 3rd parties to automate some or all of the content-making process, whether that be mass customization / personalization (Video version of MailMerge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources.

With clients including users from >300 of the Fortune 500, Small Businesses, Freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice in creating engaging video content.

For additional information regarding Moovly, please refer to its website at www.moovly.com.

Files are available for download in our press room at www.moovly.com/pressroom.

