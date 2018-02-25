Breaking News
MOPH Announces Annual Service Officer Training and Recertification Symposium

Orlando, FL, Feb. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) is pleased to announce that the Annual Training and Recertification Symposium will take place during the period 4-8 March 2018 at the Florida Hotel, Orland, FL.  This annual meeting brings together the MOPH National Service Officers (NSO’s) from across the nation to receive the latest information about changes in policies and procedures at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) and how they affect eligibility for VA benefits for Veterans and their families.  At the end of the week-long symposium, each attendee will be tested and recertified on their knowledge of VA and internal regulations, and their expertise in assisting all Veterans and their families who apply to receive benefits from the VA. 

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Program exists to assist ALL Veterans and their families in filing claims for the many benefits that are earned through their military service.  Veterans do NOT need to be a Member of the Purple Heart Organization to seek assistance.  Some of the services provided include Processing veterans’ claims for compensation, pension, medical care, education, job training, employment, veteran’s preference, housing, death, and burial benefits. Provides quality and professional representation for veterans whose benefits have been denied at the local VA regional office. MOPH Is one of only five National Veteran Service Organizations presenting veterans’ claims before the Court of Veterans Appeal in Washington, DC.

The “Military Order of the Purple Heart of the U.S.A. Inc.,” (MOPH) was formed in 1932 for the protection and mutual interest of all combat wounded veterans and active duty men and women who have received the decoration.  Chartered by the Congress, The MOPH is unique among Veteran Service Organizations in that all its members were wounded in combat or by an act of international terrorism. For this sacrifice, they were awarded the Purple Heart Medal. With grants from the Purple Heart Foundation, the MOPH and its Auxiliary promote Patriotism, Fraternalism, and the Preservation of America’s military history. Most importantly, through its National Service Program, they provide comfort and assistance to all Veterans and their families, especially those requiring claims assistance with the VA, those who are homeless, and those requiring employment assistance.  Programs of the MOPH include VA Volunteer Service, JROTC Leadership Awards, Scholarships, Suicide Awareness, Americanism, Purple Heart Trail and Cities, Welfare, and numerous community service programs, all with the objective of service to Veterans and their families. 

