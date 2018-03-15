MOPH Presents Veteran Health Care and Benefits Priorities to Congress

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Washington, DC, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, Military Order of the Purple Heart National Commander Neil Van Ess presented the Order’s 2018 priorities for VA Health Care and Benefits to a Joint Hearing by the Senate and House Committees on Veterans’ Affairs.

 

Among the issues raised by Commander Van Ess were the need for a well-integrated Community Care Program to supplement VA direct services; the need to retain the benefit of Individual Unemployability (IU) to allow veterans to receive disability compensation at the 100 percent rate, if their disabilities prevent them from maintaining gainful employment; the need to Eliminate the Offset from their retirement pay of an amount equal to their VA disability compensation for military retirees who have a service connected disability less than 50 percent; the need to eliminate the offset for surviving spouses who are eligible for both the DOD Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) and VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC).   

 

During his testimony, Commander Van Ess expressed the Order’s appreciation to both Committees for their continued hard work on behalf of our Nation’s veterans, noting that the successful passage of multiple pieces of significant legislation last year addressing VA accountability, appeals modernization, and G.I. Bill improvements, stands as a testament to the unique ability of the two Committees to tackle complex issues in a bipartisan manner.

The “Military Order of the Purple Heart of the U.S.A. Inc.,” (MOPH) was formed in 1932 for the protection and mutual interest of all combat wounded veterans and active duty men and women who have received the decoration.  Chartered by the Congress, The MOPH is unique among Veteran Service Organizations in that all its members were wounded in combat or by an act of international terrorism. For this sacrifice, they were awarded the Purple Heart Medal. With grants from the Purple Heart Foundation, the MOPH and its Auxiliary promote Patriotism, Fraternalism, and the Preservation of America’s military history. Most importantly, through its National Service Program, they provide comfort and assistance to all veterans and their families, especially those requiring claims assistance with the VA, those who are homeless, and those requiring employment assistance.  Programs of the MOPH include VA Volunteer Service, JROTC Leadership Awards, Scholarships, Suicide Awareness, Americanism, Purple Heart Trail and Cities, Welfare, and numerous community service programs, all with the objective of service to Veterans and their families. 

