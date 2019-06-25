Breaking News
Home / Top News / mophie debuts new powerstation hub portable battery

mophie debuts new powerstation hub portable battery

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Foldable AC power prongs and a Qi-enabled wireless surface enables simplified charging from anywhere

mophie powerstation hub

Versatile and portable, the mophie powerstation hub can be used as a wall outlet hub at home or the office, then on-the-go as a portable battery with a 6,100mAh capacity and a Qi-enabled wireless charging surface.

Versatile and portable, the mophie powerstation hub can be used as a wall outlet hub at home or the office, then on-the-go as a portable battery with a 6,100mAh capacity and a Qi-enabled wireless charging surface.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — mophie®, a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the no. 1 wireless charging pad brand1 and external battery brand2 in the U.S., today announced the powerstation hub portable battery with convenient foldable AC power prongs. Versatile and portable, the powerstation hub can be used as a wall outlet hub at home or the office, then on-the-go as a portable battery with a 6,100mAh capacity and a Qi-enabled wireless charging surface.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8042b1f0-1fc4-48a8-a0c4-52cdae5e52a2

“As a leader in portable power, we recognized consumers’ need for an on-the-go, multipurpose charging solution,” said Robert Johnson, general manager for mophie. “The powerstation hub simplifies charging for multiple mobile devices. Featuring a hub that requires only one AC plug to charge up to three devices, and a portable battery with USB-C PD and wireless charging capabilities, the powerstation hub offers multiple forms of power when you need it most. The days of searching for enough power outlets in your hotel room or running out of juice at the airport are over.”

With the mophie powerstation hub, users can charge up to four devices at once from the two USB-A ports (Quick Charge 3.0 15W port, and 5W port), one USB-C PD port (18W input/output), and Qi-enabled wireless surface (5W output). Its foldable AC power prongs allow for both easy recharging and convenient stowage during travel.

Other features of the powerstation hub include:

  • Versatile, Fast USB-C PD Port: The 18W fast-charge USB-C PD port charges a device at the fastest speed possible and allows for recharging before taking the powerstation hub on-the-go
  • Compact and Convenient Design: Sized at only 3.31 inches square by 1.16 inches thick (84mm x 84mm x 29.5mm), the ultra-portable design allows the powerstation hub to fit easily in bags or luggage
  • Rubberized, Non-Slip Finish: A non-slip boarder around the wireless charging surface keeps devices in place while charging

As the top mobile power brand, mophie uses advanced wireless and battery technology to create safe, reliable products that deliver the quickest charge speeds possible. Every mophie battery product is tested at three different stages of production to ensure unmatched capacity, efficiency and build quality, along with reliable, long-lasting performance.

Pricing & Availability:
The mophie powerstation hub is available now on mophie.com for a suggested retail price of $99.95.

For the latest updates about all new mophie products, upcoming events and promotions, follow mophie on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or register at mophie.com/innovation.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Power, Charging Pads, Based on Dollars, Jan. 2018 – March 2019
2 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Power, Portable Power Packs, Based on Dollars, Jan. 2016 – March 2019

About mophie:
mophie, the No. 1 selling battery case manufacturer and the No. 1 external battery brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple®, Best Buy®, Verizon®, and T-Mobile® stores, as well as Sprint® and other leading retailers.  Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Inc:
ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, and personal audio sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at www.zagg.com, www.mophie.com, www.gear4.com, and www.BestHalo.com.

Contacts:
Media:
The Brand Amp
Nicole Fait
949-438-1104
[email protected]

Company:
ZAGG Inc
Jeff DuBois
801-506-7336
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.