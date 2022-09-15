mophie extends lineup of speedport hi-speed wall chargers powered by GaN, exclusively at Apple retail

mophie speedport 120 travel kit The mophie speedport 120 travel kit has everything you need for ultra-fast GaN charging on-the-go: the speedport 120 charger, a 1 meter USB-C to Lightning cable, a 1 meter USB-C to USB-C cable, a 1 ½ meter AC cable, and a premium organizer travel case.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — mophie, a leading brand in power, today announced the speedport 45W and 120W wall chargers made with Gallium Nitride (GaN). Not only does GaN increase charging efficiency and speed to deliver a lot of power in a small device, but it also produces less heat compared to traditional silicone-based chargers. Each speedport charger incorporates up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastics to help keep waste away from our landfills and oceans1.

The speedport lineup includes the following:

speedport 45 ( $49.95) – The speedport 45 delivers a maximum shared output of up to 45W to your phone, tablet, and other digital devices 2 . With two USB-C ports, you can charge two devices at once. The speedport 45 can charge iPhone 13 from 0-80% in 60 minutes 3 . It features folding prongs and comes with a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable.

– The speedport 45 delivers a maximum shared output of up to 45W to your phone, tablet, and other digital devices . With two USB-C ports, you can charge two devices at once. The speedport 45 can charge iPhone 13 from 0-80% in 60 minutes . It features folding prongs and comes with a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable. speedport 120 ( $99.95) – The speedport 120 delivers a maximum shared output of up to 120W of power to your portable devices 4 . With four output ports, you can charge four devices at once. Access up to 100W of power using only the first USB-C port to fully charge a large device like MacBook Pro. Use any combination of the three USB-C ports and one USB-A port to simultaneously access up to 120W of power collectively.

– The speedport 120 delivers a maximum shared output of up to 120W of power to your portable devices . With four output ports, you can charge four devices at once. Access up to 100W of power using only the first USB-C port to fully charge a large device like MacBook Pro. Use any combination of the three USB-C ports and one USB-A port to simultaneously access up to 120W of power collectively. speedport 120 travel kit ($139.95) – The speedport 120 travel kit has everything you need for ultra-fast GaN charging on-the-go: the speedport 120 charger, a 1 meter USB-C to Lightning cable, a 1 meter USB-C to USB-C cable, a 1 ½ meter AC cable, and a premium organizer travel case. The heather gray, premium travel case features designated spots for the speedport 120 GaN fast charger and the charging cables, organizing them for easy transport.

The above GaN chargers join those that have previously been announced:

speedport 30 ( $ 44 .95 ) – Designed for iPhone, iPad lineup, and MacBook Air charging, the speedport 30W GaN wall charger provides fast, powerful charging in an ultra-compact design for travel, home, and office. Featuring folding prongs, the speedport 30 is significantly smaller than most non-GaN chargers. The speedport 30 can charge iPhone 13 from 0-80% in 60 minutes and includes a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable 3 .

– Designed for iPhone, iPad lineup, and MacBook Air charging, the speedport 30W GaN wall charger provides fast, powerful charging in an ultra-compact design for travel, home, and office. Featuring folding prongs, the speedport 30 is significantly smaller than most non-GaN chargers. The speedport 30 can charge iPhone 13 from 0-80% in 60 minutes and includes a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable . speedport 67 ($69.95) – The speedport 67 delivers up to 67W of fast charging power via its USB-C port. Designed for iPhone, iPad lineup, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro charging, this product includes a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable and features folding prongs so it fits more easily in your pocket or bag. It too can charge iPhone 13 from 0-80% in 60 minutes3.

“GaN charging technology is a real gamechanger for the powerful advantages it provides over silicon chargers,” said Chris Ahern, CEO for ZAGG. “It’s much more efficient at conducting a charge, it generates less heat, and it’s less bulky. A win-win that helps keep all Apple products, from AirPods to the MacBook lineup, powered for anything.”

Availability:

Each mophie speedport charger mentioned above is available now on Apple.com and ZAGG.com. The entire speedport lineup includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty5.

1Source: LG Chem

245W Maximum Shared Output. One device up to 45W. Multiple devices: 1st device up to 25W, 2nd device up to 20W.

3Based on a 60-minute charge from 0% on iPhone 13 using the speedport 45 and Apple USB-C to Lightning cable. Results will vary by charging configuration and device.

4Actual output and charge speed will vary by the type and number of ports used simultaneously from 5W-100W.

5ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

AirPods, iPhone, iPad, MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

