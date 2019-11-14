Morales’ shadow looms large in Bolivia as clashes test new leader

Bolivian security forces clashed on the streets of La Paz with supporters of unseated president Evo Morales on Wednesday, firing tear gas to clear crowds who hurled rocks and set fires in a test to Bolivia’s new interim leader.
