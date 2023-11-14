PSI’s gas and electric power units to be on display alongside Morbark equipment at Worlds Largest Tree Care Show

WOOD DALE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, announced Morbark, a well-known leader in manufacturing tree care equipment, will feature several of its products during TCI Expo 2023.

Morbark will display PSI’s new 30kw lithium-ion power unit as well as two of its chipper models in Booth 1611 during the show, which takes place Nov. 16 through 18 in the America’s Center Convention Complex, 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, Mo.

The chipper models being featured during the show include models from Morbark’s new BVR brush chipper line, the BVR10, and BVR16, which are powered by PSI’s 2.4-liter and 6.0-liter engines, respectively. “We are delighted to have PSI as a partner in the upcoming TCI show,” said Michael Stanton, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Morbark. “We are honored to have our power units on display with the Morbark team. Our team at PSI works hard daily to provide the tree care industry with the best-in-class engine products,” said Brandon Higgins, Vice President of Industrial Sales at PSI.

Hosted by the Tree Care Industry Association, the TCI Show features more than 250+ exhibitors on a 425,000 sq. ft. trade show floor as well as more than 40 educational sessions. “We are thrilled to work with Morbark in the TCI show this year. Our engines and power unit will help give tree care operators the performance they demand with added benefits,” said Dave Goodwin, Senior Account Manager at PSI.

About Morbark, LLC

An Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) holding, Morbark, LLC, has innovated and manufactured durable, high-performance equipment for 65 years. Morbark’s equipment helps customers process and convert wood and organic waste materials into valuable, useful, and profitable by-products. The company produces a full line of brush chippers, stump cutters, mini skid steers and articulated wheel loaders, forestry mulchers, whole tree drum and disc chippers, flails, horizontal and tub grinders, and mulcher attachments for excavators and skid steers under the Morbark, Rayco, Denis Cimaf, and Boxer equipment brands. Sales and aftermarket support are through a worldwide, authorized dealer network. For more information, please visit www.morbark.com.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com .

Contact:

James Harris

James.Harris@psiengines.com