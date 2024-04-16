TULSA, Okla., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 16, 2024, Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LBRG) announced that the company is making strategic moves in the e-commerce space, with its subsidiary Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd., eyeing the acquisition of ‘Your Supplement Supply Store Ltd.’s’ primary website. This acquisition aims to bolster Ladybug’s online footprint and is projected to generate an additional $2.25 million in annual revenue.

Growhouse’s focus on acquiring unique e-commerce platforms in the health and wellness sector aligns with the target market of Your Supplement Supply Store Ltd., which caters to Yoga and Pilates enthusiasts. The Supply Store offers a range of products tailored to support flexibility, core strength, and relaxation, including joint health supplements, omega-3 fatty acids for muscle recovery, and magnesium for muscle relaxation. Moreover, the Supply Store’s emphasis on holistic health supplements resonates well with the Yoga and Pilates community.

Tamara Maxfield, CEO of Growhouse, emphasized the significance of these acquisitions in the company’s growth strategy. By integrating such e-commerce platforms, Ladybug aims to achieve substantial growth and enhance its market presence in the health and wellness industry. Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. is poised to continue its expansion in the e-commerce realm. The company’s subsidiary, Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd., is actively pursuing additional acquisitions to fortify Ladybug’s presence in the online marketplace.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc., operating under Ladybug NutraTech, is a making great strides to be a leading player in the health and wellness e-commerce sector. With innovative strategies, diverse product offerings, and a commitment to customer and shareholder satisfaction, the company remains at the forefront of its industry.

