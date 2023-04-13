Survey Reveals Top 5 Reasons for Using Cannabis, Information Gap When it Comes to Hemp and Marijuana

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Americans celebrate the biggest holiday for cannabis consumption, culture and community on April 20, millions will also incorporate hemp products in their festivities.

A recent survey of U.S. cannabis consumers found that 41% of respondents regularly use hemp products such as Delta-8 and Delta-9, according to data commissioned by Hometown Hero CBD, the veteran-supporting cannabusiness of hemp-derived THC and cannabidiol-based products.

“There is little doubt that more and more adult consumers, from soccer moms to veterans, are consuming hemp-derived products to help them with their everyday lives so they can be their better selves,” said Lukas Gilkey, CEO and cofounder of Hometown Hero CBD. “We’re not only celebrating 4/20 for the federal legalization of hemp, but greater adoption of hemp-derived products across the country among all walks of life.”

According to the survey’s findings, relaxation is the number one motivation for using cannabis among respondents. Below are the top five reasons for using cannabis:

Relaxation (67%)

Reduce/ease pain (60%)

Sleeping (59%)

Control/ease anxiety (58%)

Treat or manage a medical condition (40%)

General Usage Trends – The Hemp Difference

The data also revealed that one out of four survey participants (25%) who have not tried cannabis will probably/definitely purchase it in the next year, while 22% of respondents say they are open to using it but not considering at the moment.

Though derived from the same cannabis sativa plant species, hemp and marijuana have distinct differences, particularly hemp being federally legal, while recreational use and medical marijuana is legal in select states.

Nearly three quarters (74%) of survey respondents claim to know the difference between hemp and marijuana, although only half (51%) of cannabis users are aware that different laws govern hemp and marijuana.

Congress legalized hemp through the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (aka Farm Bill), defining hemp as containing 0.3% or less of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive component traditionally affiliated with marijuana, which remains under federal prohibition.

“There is confusion in the marketplace and it’s important that consumers are aware of the different types of cannabis products,” added Gilkey. “April 20th is a great opportunity to bring awareness of hemp-derived cannabinoids to adult consumers who are regular users, as well as the millions more who are considering trying it for the first time.”

In celebration of 4/20, Hometown Hero CBD is offering a variety of discounts and bundles for adult consumers. The company also regularly offers free samples for consumers new to cannabis.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted from October 26 to November 4, 2022 among 1,200 U.S. adults ages 21 and over who have consumed qualifying cannabis products (THC and CBD) in the past year and are open to consuming cannabis products (in any form) within the next year. Population screenings were census-balanced and completed interviews were weighted. Screener data also was collected among cannabis non-users.

About Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero CBD, headquartered in Austin, Texas, manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, HHC and CBDA + CBGA products. Founded in 2015 by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of all proceeds to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit HometownHeroCBD.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @HometownHeroATX.

