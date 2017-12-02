More Bali flights canceled on forecast of volcanic ash

DENPASAR, Indonesia (Reuters) – Airlines canceled more flights departing the Indonesian holiday island of Bali on Saturday, citing forecasts of deteriorating flying conditions due to a risk of volcanic ash from the erupting Mount Agung volcano.
