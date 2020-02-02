More British nationals return to Europe from China: UK foreign minister Raab

A further 11 British nationals are being flown back to Europe from China, the centre of a coronavirus epidemic, on a French flight that is expected to land later on Sunday, foreign minister Dominic Raab said.
