More British nationals return to Europe from China: UK foreign minister

Some British nationals are being flown back to Europe from China, the center of a coronavirus epidemic, on a French flight that is expected to land later on Sunday, foreign minister Dominic Raab said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Australia’s capital lifts state of emergency as fire threat subsides - February 2, 2020
- Myanmar students flown home from coronavirus-stricken Wuhan - February 2, 2020
- Indonesia to stop flights to and from China amid coronavirus epidemic - February 2, 2020