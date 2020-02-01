More Britons to be evacuated from Wuhan, China on Sunday: Liverpool Echo

Britain will evacuate more citizens from the center of the new coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, on Sunday, according to a message sent to staff at the hospital in northwest England where the first 83 evacuees are being quarantined.
