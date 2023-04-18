Extensive enhancement of the successful SUV

Atlanta, Georgia, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche has upgraded the third generation of the Cayenne with comprehensive changes to the powertrain, chassis, design, and in-car technology. This has further extended not only on- and off-road performance, but also luxurious everyday comfort.

A comprehensive upgrade and a big step that affects nearly every area of the car – from styling through to performance, dynamics, comfort and technology

Porsche Driver Experience: new control concept and digital cockpit

New exterior design with extensive changes to almost every panel

Optimized chassis with new two-valve suspension

More power for all engine variants and the return of the V8 to the Cayenne S

Porsche has thoroughly refined its successful luxury SUV. The 2024 Cayenne debuts with a highly digitalized display and control interior concept, new chassis technology and innovative high-tech features. “It’s one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche,” says Michael Schätzle, Vice-President Product Line Cayenne. High-definition HD Matrix Design LED headlights illuminate the road with a clear visual signature, an air quality system filters pollutants from the cabin, and for the first time in the Cayenne, an optional display for the front passenger can be ordered to stream videos during a trip – taking inspiration from the Taycan. With its extensively upgraded design and more powerful family of engines, the Cayenne emphasizes its ambition to be the most engaging car in its segment.

Digitized and driver-focused: Porsche Driver Experience

Porsche has integrated a completely revised display and control concept into the interior of the new Cayenne. The new Porsche Driver Experience, first introduced in the Porsche Taycan, focuses on the driver and optimizes operation. Functions that the driver uses frequently are located directly on or immediately next to the steering wheel. The stalk located on the left behind the steering wheel now has additional functions for operating the driver assistance systems. The gear selector in the new Cayenne is now on the dashboard. This makes room on the new center console for storage and a large air conditioning controller in an elegant black panel design. Large, easily accessible controls combined with manually adjustable air vent controls and a haptic volume knob ensure optimum operability and a refined look. A key feature of the new Porsche Driver Experience is the right balance between digital and analog elements.

For the first time, the redesigned cockpit of the Cayenne includes a digital 12.6-inch instrument cluster with a curved and freestanding design and variable display options. An optimized head-up display is available as an option. The standard 12.3-inch central Porsche Communication Management (PCM) display integrates harmoniously into the new dashboard and provides access to all the relevant vehicle functions. Native apps such as Spotify® and Apple Music® are provided to optimize connectivity in the new Cayenne. A 10.9-inch display is now available for the first time for the passenger side. This enriches the front passenger’s driving experience by displaying performance data, providing separate access to the infotainment system controls and the option of streaming video content on the road. A special layer on the screen ensures that the driver cannot see this display.

Refined design, innovative technology

The new Cayenne features a new front end combined with more athletically styled fenders, a new hood and re-designed headlights emphasize the vehicle’s stance. Three-dimensionally designed taillights, with uncluttered surfaces beneath and a new rear fascia with integrated license plate holder characterize the rear end design of the new Cayenne. An expanded palette offers three new colors: Algarve Blue Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, and Arctic Grey. The optional Lightweight Sport Package saves up to 72 lbs. of weight for the Cayenne Coupé, and a new extensive range of 20, 21, and 22-inch wheels add to the high degree of customization available for the new Cayenne.

In addition, customers can now use a comprehensive range of new and optimized assistance systems. These include the standard Active Speed Limit Assist, which takes Traffic Sign Recognition into account when using cruise control. The optional Adaptive Cruise Control has been enhanced with two new functions: Evasion Assist can help detect and support the driver in an emergency obstacle avoidance maneuver at speeds between 31 and 93 mph using targeted steering and braking inputs at speeds. The second function is Turn Assist, which helps monitor oncoming traffic when making a left hand turn at speeds up to 6 mph and brakes the vehicle to a standstill if the potential for a collision is detected. The optional Porsche InnoDrive has been improved with Active Lane Keep and Intersection Assist, which offers a higher degree of assistance in traffic jams or on highways.

Increased range between ride comfort and performance

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne S and Cayenne E-Hybrid models come standard with a steel spring suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). New shock absorbers with two-valve technology, with separate rebound and compression stages, allows optimized performance in all driving situations. In particular, comfort at slow speeds, handling during dynamic cornering, and pitch and roll management have noticeably improved. The driving experience can be additionally enhanced using the new optional adaptive air suspension (standard on Cayenne Turbo GT) with two-chamber, two-valve technology. This improves the driving experience with compliant suspension characteristics, and stabilizes the vehicle for on-road and off-road handling – compared to both the standard suspension and the predecessor model. At the same time, the optional adaptive air suspension improves driving precision and performance, and reduces body movements in dynamic driving situations. The suspension also offers an even sharper differentiation between Normal, Sport and Sport Plus driving modes.

Return of the V8 for the Cayenne S models

The new Cayenne debuts with three different engines. An extensively refined twin-turbo four-liter V8 engine developed by Porsche replaces the previous V6 engine in the new Cayenne S. With a maximum output of 468 hp and 442 lb.-ft. of torque, the new V8 makes 34 hp and 37 lb.-ft. more than its six-cylinder predecessor. It accelerates both the SUV and the SUV Coupé to 60 mph in up to 4.4 seconds in combination with the Sport Chrono Package. The top track speed is 169 mph. The standard Cayenne comes with an optimized three-liter V6 single-turbo engine. It now generates 348 hp and 368 lb.-ft., which is 13 hp and 36 lb.-ft. more than before.

This six-cylinder engine also forms the basis for the powertrain of the Cayenne E-Hybrid. In combination with a new electric motor that now makes 174 hp, the combined output increases to 463 hp. A new high-voltage battery features increased capacity from 17.9 kWh to 25.9 kWh. EPA range estimates will be available shortly before launch. A new 11 kW on-board AC charger now shortens the charging time at an appropriate power source to less than two and a half hours despite the increased battery capacity. Optimized e-hybrid driving modes are focused on further improving the efficiency of the vehicle.

Finally, the Turbo GT designed for maximum on-road performance with standard features such as Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB), rear-axle steering, Sport Exhaust system with titanium tailpipes and 22-inch GT Design wheels fitted with ultra-high-performance tires is still the top model in the Cayenne range for the U.S. market. It is available exclusively as a Coupé and benefits from all the optimizations and innovations of the model series. In addition, the output of the twin-turbo four-liter V8 engine of the Turbo GT has been increased by 19 hp to 650 hp. The Cayenne Turbo GT accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, with a top track speed of 189 mph.

Extended standard equipment at prices from $79,200

The standard equipment of the 2024 Cayenne models has been significantly expanded to include Matrix Design LED headlights, Porsche Active Suspension Management, 20-inch wheels (22-inch wheels for Cayenne Turbo GT), Lane Change Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Comfort Access keyless entry, and a smartphone tray with inductive charging at up to 15 watts. The new Cayenne starts at $79,200 (Coupé from $84,300), the Cayenne E-Hybrid starts at $91,700 (Coupé from $95,700) and the Cayenne S starts at $95,700 (Coupé from $102,100). The Cayenne Turbo GT has an MSRP of $196,300. All pricing excludes the $1,650 delivery, processing and handling fee. The 2024 models are available to order now, with U.S. dealer arrival expected starting in the Summer of 2023.

