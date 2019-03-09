More civilians leave Islamic State’s Syria enclave, delaying final assault

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) paused military operations against Islamic State (IS) militants holed up in the group’s final enclave in eastern Syria, expecting more civilians to be evacuated from the area on Saturday, an SDF official said.
