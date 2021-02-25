MORE Coin Adding Celebrity NFTs

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MORE Management, LLC today announced that it is developing a series of celebrity NFTs for release to its members and then to the larger cryptocurrency community.

MORE Management owns and operates MORE Coin (www.mre.live) which is a utility token that began in 2017. Holders of 20,000 MORE coins are considered members. MORE members have access to clubs and lounges in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York and London. MORE also holds events for its members at major sporting events, film festivals, and awards shows. MORE Coin is available through the Bittrex Exchange.

MORE has hosted many evenings for the membership with world recognized performers including 21 Savage, Cardi B, Migos, G-Eazy, Saweetie, Rich the Kid, Daymond John, Everlast, Flo Rida and numerous NBA, NFL, and UFC athletes.

Management prior to founding MORE has worked on licensing projects with Mike Tyson, Michael Jordan, Tyra Banks, Paramount Pictures, Visa, Mastercard, Walt Disney, Hello Kitty, KISS, NASCAR, Nelly, NWA, Christina Aguilera, and Claudia Schiffer.

Additionally, MORE is working with a Los Angeles based talent management company that currently represents Academy Award winning actors, Hall of Fame athletes and television personalities to develop representation opportunities for talent in the emerging digital collectibles space.

Interest from various MORE associated performers and members led the team to begin the creation of NFTs featuring images, original artwork and video and audio clips.

“We are constantly looking for ways to enhance the membership experience of MORE. These limited edition collectibles are the first in a series of upcoming additional membership benefits. The MORE NFTs will definitely be original and very collectible,” added Peter Klamka, founder of MORE Management.

MORE members will have advanced previews of the NFTs and have the opportunity to buy using MORE coin for preferred pricing prior to release to cryptocurrency community.

MORE has commissioned a noted Los Angeles based street artist to work with some of its celebrity partners to develop the first series of NFTs.

Sales are expected to begin in April 2021.

Contact
Kiki Ellis
[email protected]

