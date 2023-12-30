Authorities in Ventura county built emergency barriers after a rogue wave on Thursday sent eight people to the hospitalThe National Weather Service has warned that another round of extremely dangerous surf conditions would return on Saturday to a California coast already battered by powerful swells from Pacific storms.On Friday authorities had built large emergency barriers in the Pierpont area of the southern California city of Ventura, where a rogue wave on Thursday smacked spectators and vehicles as it overran the beach and flowed into a neighborhood. Continue reading…

Read Full Story