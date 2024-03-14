Several liberal cities and states have been expanding ways of dealing with the surge of migrants coming into their jurisdictions, including asking residents to help house immigrants to relieve pressure on the shelter system.
Denver officials recently told local outlets that the city is looking for alternative ways to house migrants. Fox 31 reported that the city recently emailed Denver rental property owners asking if they would be interested in renting to migrants who need housing.
