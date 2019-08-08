More protests as U.S. raises Hong Kong travel warning amid growing unrest

The United States raised its travel warning for Hong Kong, urging travelers to exercise increased caution in the Chinese territory due to what it described as civil unrest after months of sometimes violent street protests.
