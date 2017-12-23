More than 100 dead in Philippine mudslides, flooding: officials

MANILA (Reuters) – A tropical storm in the southern Philippines triggered mudslides and flash floods that killed more than 100 people, while dozens are missing, police and disaster officials said on Saturday.
