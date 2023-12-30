An ice chunk broke loose from shore, stranding 122 winter anglers 30ft from shore until first responders were able to evacuate themMore than 100 people stranded while fishing on an ice chunk that broke free on a Minnesota lake were rescued on Friday, authorities said.The anglers were on an ice floe in the south-eastern area of Upper Red Lake in Beltrami county – about 200 miles (322km) north-west of Minneapolis – when it broke loose from the shoreline. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- More than 100 ice fishers rescued from ice floe in Minnesota - December 30, 2023
- ‘Not what I had in mind’: Eurostar cancellations leave thousands stranded - December 30, 2023
- ‘There was a bang and a light went out’: Irish families finally getting answers about 1981 nightclub fire - December 30, 2023