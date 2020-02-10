The U.S. military on Monday disclosed a more than 50% jump in cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran’s missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, with the number of service members diagnosed climbing to over 100.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Coronavirus deaths in China top 1,000 as investors seek safety in gold, dollars - February 10, 2020
- China’s Hubei reports 103 new deaths on Feb. 10: health commission - February 10, 2020
- More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack - February 10, 2020