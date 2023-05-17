AmeriCorps announced federal investments to multiple Dallas nonprofit organizations to address education gaps, health needs, access to care

AmeriCorps Funding News $16M+ awarded to 11 Dallas organizations

WASHINGTON, DC, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, co-hosted a grant announcement with OneStar Foundation this week in Dallas. During this event, 11 local Dallas organizations received awards totaling more than $16 million to improve health and well-being, inspire learning and increase access to care.

Equal Heart, American Heart Association, Christus Health and OneStar Foundation along with other Dallas organizations have been awarded grant funds from AmeriCorps State and National and Public Health AmeriCorps programs. OneStar Foundation, the Texas state commission for service, administers grant funding to other Texas organizations who are committed to making a difference in their communities, such as Reading Partners, City Year and Project Transformation.

“For nearly 30 years, AmeriCorps has been betting on national service as one of the most powerful tools to bring Americans together and solve tough challenges. Today, more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers are serving across the country—including right here in the Dallas area,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “Whether they’re tutoring students to help them stay on track, helping seniors live independently, supporting veterans and military families, restoring our parks and public lands, or increasing access to healthy foods and affordable health care, these changemakers remind us that service deepens bonds, strengthens communities and transforms lives.”

These grants are part of more than $550 million federal dollars invested in April and May nationally. Across the country, more than 450 organizations received funding from these latest grant opportunities. For every dollar invested in AmeriCorps, it returns more than $17 to society, program members, or the federal government. Studies have demonstrated that AmeriCorps programs improve school readiness, attendance, and behavior; boost reading and math achievement; and increase access to college and careers – and so much more.

After the grant announcement, a roundtable discussion was hosted with the award recipients and AmeriCorps leadership. During the roundtable, the grantees shared how the federal investments from AmeriCorps will impact their community and how they plan to utilize the funding.

“By tapping into the proud Texan spirit of service, AmeriCorps provides a unique solution to complex social challenges by strategically harnessing the skills and compassion of our people to create greater impact,” said Chris Bugbee, OneStar President and CEO. “We are grateful for AmeriCorps’ continued investment in Texas communities and look forward to engaging even more individuals in meaningful service opportunities.”

Last year more than 17,000 Americans of all ages and backgrounds united to meet local needs, strengthen communities, and expand opportunity through national service in Texas at more than 2,300 locations. AmeriCorps invested more than $51.7 million in federal funding to support cost-effective community solutions, working with local partners to empower individuals to help communities tackle their toughest challenges.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

