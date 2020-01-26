More than 2,000 people globally have been infected with a new coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China, where 56 people have died from the disease, according to figures released on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- More than 2,000 now infected with coronavirus; 56 dead in China - January 25, 2020
- China’s Tianjin city to shut all inter-province buses to curb virus outbreak: state media - January 25, 2020
- China’s Hubei province reports 13 new coronavirus deaths: state media - January 25, 2020