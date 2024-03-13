Expanded Education + New Onsite Experiences Draw Enthusiastic Crowds to Iconic Industry Event

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s International Beauty Show ( IBS New York ) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York) made a triumphant return to the Javits Convention Center with exciting new onsite experiences, expanded educational opportunities, and three jam-packed days of the best in beauty and spa. Over 30,000 professionals attended to walk through miles of exhibits, learn the latest industry trends and techniques from prominent artists and skilled estheticians, and acquire business-building skills to take their crafts and careers to the next level.

“We could not be more pleased by the success of this year’s New York Shows,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director, Questex’s Beauty & Spa Group. “Our goal first and foremost, was to celebrate and support the members of the beauty and wellness communities and we surpassed that by leaps and bounds on all fronts, from our education, incredible brands, empowerment opportunities, and our self-care initiatives. And we’re just getting started. With the shift in the industry towards solopreneurs, which was reflected in a large percentage of the attendee turnout at both shows, connecting them to our exhibitors was paramount.”

EXPANDED EDUCATIONAL OFFERINGS

For the first time ever, the IBS NY Show featured a full roster of Master Classes in addition to Hands On Workshops.

The Master Classes are designed to provide an in-depth look of the latest skills, techniques, and styles led by elite industry artists. With an emphasis on demonstrations and insider knowledge, attendees left each class ready to elevate their services, captivate their clientele with new skills, and increase profitability. All Master Classes and Hands-On Workshops required an additional fee and included the 3-day Exhibit Hall pass with purchase.

Plus, all attendees from both events were welcome to take part in over 120 demonstration classes that were included free with the Exhibit Hall pass.

IECSC NY had its curated Conference Education – a diverse range of paid classes featuring speakers with unique expertise, all aimed at providing the essential knowledge and insights to elevate and grow businesses, as well as the free Product Focused Education offerings – informative sessions and workshops led by top exhibitors and offering a deep dive into a specific product or service.

All attendees from both events could participate in product focused sessions for no additional fee.

NEW + REVITALIZED ONSITE EXPERIENCES

Say Yes to You Hub – Located on the IBS NY Show floor and available for all attendees, the Say Yes to You Hub was an area for attendees to relax and recharge, with a schedule of offerings that focused on enriching their personal well-being. On Sunday, complimentary headshots and chair massages were offered. On Monday and Tuesday, attendees experienced enriching content on mental health, gut health, emotional intelligence, body alignment, spiritual energy, and more.

What’s New for You Zone – Located on both the IBS and IECSC NY Show floors, the What’s New for You Zone was a place to check out an exciting collection of first-time exhibitors. Attendees had the opportunity try a new line, engage with a company new to the show floor, or be the first to test a product new to the market.

THE POWERHOUSE PAVILION: Celebrating Black Beauty Entrepreneurs was revitalized for 2024. The Pavilion featured stage presentations by iconic Black beauty entrepreneurs such as Faatemah Ampey, Keya Neal, and Monae Everett, plus new panel discussions, hosted by elite industry educators. Highlights of those panels included:

Mental Health & the Beauty Industry

New York State and Beyond – What Bill S6528A Means for You & Texture

Deep Conditioning: Exploring Solutions to Bring Equitable Change in Beauty

Breaking the Backstage Barrier: Pioneering Diversity in Hair and Makeup

Beauty Industry GPS: Avoid Pitfalls and Potholes & Make Successful Business Moves

Quest Zero

As part of Questex’s Quest Zero initiative, the company’s ongoing commitment to be Net Zero by 2050, IBS and IECSC collaborated with GLO™ (Green Life Organization) Salon Recycling, who provides zero-landfill recycling solutions for the salon industry, as a Recycling Partner to reduce salon and spa waste on site at the show. Attendees noticed strategically placed GLO Recycling bins throughout the show to collect various forms of waste including hair, plastic bottles, electronics, soaps, brushes, hair color, foil, gloves, nail polish, perfumes, aerosols, and other flammable materials.

As always, attendees had the opportunity to shop for products for their salons and spas at professionals‐only pricing and to network with industry leaders. Over 500 brands showcased their newest products and innovations in the nearly 100,000 square feet co-located space.

The IBS New York 2024 exhibit floor featured hundreds of high-profile brands, including: Andis, Aqua Hair Extensions (new!), Chi by Farouk, DNA Hairtools, HALOCOUTURE Extensions, Hattori Hanzo Shears, KANAR, Korea Pavilion (new!), Myavana, GELISH & Morgan Taylor, Pibbs, Pureo Natural Products, Sutra, Turbo Power and many more! For the full list to date, click here.

IECSC New York 2024 exhibiting brands included: Celluma, Circadia, Dermalogica, Eminence Organic Skin Care, HydraFacial, Face Reality Skincare, FarmHouse Fresh, Glymed Plus, LightStim, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage and more. The full list can be found here.

IBS New York welcomed back Sam Villa, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Sam Villa and Global Artistic Ambassador for Redken, Villa is a true leader that brings out the best in others. As the 2021 NAHA Educator of the Year, Hair Awards USA Hall of Fame Inductee and 2017 NAHA Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, he is known for doing things differently to challenge, inspire and motivate change. Villa was joined by his colleague and fellow renowned artist, Roger Molina. Molina has 20 years of experience behind the chair and has worked as a national educator and platform artist for over a decade. Also joining the line-up of top-tier educators was men’s grooming expert, John Mosley. Mosley brings over ten years of industry experience to the Andis Education team, including working behind the chair in the barbershop, working as a platform artist for Paul Mitchell and providing personal grooming services to several celebrities in the entertainment and sports industries. Mosley’s knowledge, passion and industry relationships help Andis deliver best-in-class educational programs in the Southwest and was awarded 2022 Educator of the Year NAHA.

Other top-tier speakers and educators at this year’s Shows, included:

IBS New York

Candy Shaw – trained in Paris, Shaw is the world’s foremost authority on balayage education. She teaches a fast, efficient, no-nonsense method of hair painting and runs three companies: her Atlanta salon; a Balayage education Academy and SUNLIGHTS Balayage, the makers and purveyors of the world’s leading balayage products and education.

Monaé Everett – is a celebrity hair stylist, author, educator and Diversity Equity and Inclusion consultant with 20 years of experience. Everett’s passion project, Texture Style Awards, a competition for hairstylists, is centered around diversity and inclusion.

J Ladner – an accomplished hair and makeup artist with experience in film, television, theatre, print and digital media, J is the Director of Education of FASTFOILS and co-hosts the No Stylist Left Behind podcast with Nina Tulio.

Gilad Goldstein – as part of the Ulta Design Team, Gilad creates online Salon Education for stylists globally.

Nina Tulio – an industry-leading salon business consultant, speaker, and educator helping salon owners and stylists around the world to grow their business, while growing themselves.

Ben Brown – an international left-handed cutting educator and owner of BBEducation, Brown believes in sharing knowledge and education which has been a key factor in his fantastic hairdressing journey.

Lupe Voss – a gifted and passionate educator, Voss has helped countless colorists around the globe to flourish in their career. She also founded and co-owned the highly successful Julian August salon in Redlands, California for 32 years.

Oliver Adams – affectionately known as the “Kolor King,” Adams is the owner of Splash Studios Inc., which consists of salons and salon suite locations in Atlanta, Georgia and Las Vegas, Nevada. As a Top Artist for Clairol Professional for 20 years, he shares his passion for hair, through his other love, which is teaching.

Collin Martin – Martin has created multi-functional cuts with a keen eye while employing unconventional 3D sculpting for the past 14 years. His unconventional approach to hair has, in the words of a colleague, “brought the avant-garde to the people.”

Wayne Tuggle – Tuggle is considered the rockstar of hair and has been published in numerous magazines such as Vogue, Glamour, and Us Weekly, working with renowned photographer David LaChapelle. Tuggle has created and mastered a cutting system that is simple, methodical, and fast, allowing him to see 20+ clients a day, every day.

Dawn Bradley – a podcaster, educator, hairstylist, & mental health advocate, Bradley’s real, raw, and honest approach puts beauty professionals at ease and ready to earn six figures stress-free.

For the full list of IBS New York educators, click here .

IECSC New York

Savanna Boda – a licensed medical Aesthetician and acne specialist based in Dallas, Texas, Boda has a cult following of 298K on Instagram. She is the founder and owner of Savanna Boda Aesthetics, a medical spa that focuses on ethical and results driven aesthetics.

Nydia Cabrera – with over 15 years of experience, Cabrera is a celebrity and published makeup artist whose work has been featured on television, The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, NYFW, The Miss Universe Organization and more.

Douglas Preston – founder of Preston Acne Pros, Preston’s career spans 40+ years in professional esthetics, spa management and skincare career mentoring. His recently published book, An Esthetician’s Guide to Growing a Successful Skincare Career, is a top-seller among ambitious working skincare professionals.

E’Toshia McFarland – McFarland’s passion is to help other estheticians propel in and out of their treatment room, master the art of facial treatments and implement passive streams of income with digital products.

Amy Carter – Carter’s consulting company is dedicated to empowering spa and salon professionals to grow their businesses, their teams, and their value. Her leadership and operational strategies help busy professionals free up time to work on their businesses

For the full list of IECSC New York educators, click here .

Exhibitors and speakers from both the Spa and Beauty industries shared testimonials of their experiences at this year’s Shows:

“We’ve been doing the show for the past 25 years and will continue to do it every year. Our sales this year were tremendous. We showcased our new dryer and sold out in the first two days.”

Damiano Petruccelli, Turbo Power

“What I love about this show is the focus is on true education. That’s going to bring wealth to the stylists at their salons.”

Sam Villa, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Sam Villa and Global Artistic Ambassador for Redken

“This is the biggest event on the east coast with a lot of very valuable people from students to professionals who have been working for years.”

Richard Maher, LightStim

“I recommend this show over all the others. The spread of education is amazing from business to the technical side, how to make money, how to build your clientele and how to use new techniques and new modalities. If estheticians invest in education and want to grow their business, this is the place to be.”

Douglas Preston, founder of Preston Acne Pros

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty and wellness professionals are available at IBS Las Vegas and IECSC Las Vegas, taking place June 22-24, 2024 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit ibslasvegas.com or iecsclasvegas.com for more information. Also, IECSC Florida will take place October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

And set your calendars for next year’s IBS New York and IECSC New York, taking place March 23-25, 2025, at the Javits Center.

