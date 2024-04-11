FIRST ON FOX: Dozens of Republican senators are calling on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. D-N.Y., to make sure a full impeachment trial is held for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
In a letter exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, 43 GOP senators led by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., demanded “that the Senate uphold its constitutional responsibility to properly adjudicate the House of Representatives’ impeachment.”
