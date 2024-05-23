The House of Representatives advanced a bill Thursday to repeal a Washington, D.C. law that allows noncitizens to vote in local elections.

A whopping 52 Democrats joined Republicans on the measure, with 143 Democrats voting against it, for a final 262 to 143 vote.

The D.C. law was passed by the progressive city council in 2022 and recently survived a court challenge earlier this year.

Republicans who opposed the bill warned that allowing non-Americans to help decide what

[Read Full story at source]