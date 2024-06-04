More than 500 noncitizens are registered to vote in Tuesday’s Washington, D.C., Council elections.
As of May 29, which is the latest available count, 523 noncitizen Washington, D.C., residents are registered to vote, Sarah Graham, a spokeswoman for the District of Columbia Board of Elections (DCBOE), told Fox News Digital.
That includes 310 registered Democrats, 28 Republicans, 16 with the D.C. Statehood Green Party, and 169 unaffiliated noncitizen voters who are register
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden order to block most illegal immigrants when crossings surge, as election nears - June 4, 2024
- Illinois meeting probing ‘supermayor’ Tiffany Henyard’s lavish spending devolves into chaos - June 4, 2024
- More than 500 noncitizens registered to vote in DC Council elections Tuesday despite House reckoning - June 4, 2024