WASHINGTON, DC, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WASHINGTON, DC (April 26, 2023) – National Summer Learning Summer Association (NSLA) is pleased to announce the return of DiscoverSummer.org, the online nation-wide summer learning registry to help families of all socioeconomic backgrounds find local summer programs, meals, and free learning resources for their kids!

Powered by InPlay and in partnership with the US Department of Education’s Engage Every Student initiative, DiscoverSummer.org features over 50,000 out-of-school-time programs from 4,000 cities in all 50 U.S states and helps families discover summer programs in their communities, including accredited summer camps, summer enrichment opportunities at local libraries, National PTA, National Recreation and Parks Association, YMCA USA, Boys and Girls Club of America, and Urban Libraries Council.

NSLA will be promoting DiscoverSummer.org through a national digital billboard campaign with their partners at Clear Channel Outdoor. The billboards will advertise DiscoverSummer.org and the importance of summer learning and out of school time programs.

NSLA partners iHeartRadio will run nationwide PSAs across their national radio markets, including a recorded PSA from US Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona encouraging families to visit DiscoverSummer.org in English and Spanish, to connect families with high-quality summer programs.

“At NSLA, we believe summer is the most unequal but also innovative time in education. Students lose many of the supports offered during the school year, and many suffer from learning loss and food insecurity. DiscoverSummer.org aims to close these opportunity gaps and help families find programs, resources, mentors, and meals” said NSLA CEO, Aaron Philip Dworkin.

“With recent federal, state, and local investments in summer learning, there are now more summer opportunities than ever for young people to grow, learn, and play.”

Summer is the perfect time of year to prepare your children for a successful school year ahead. Please visit Discover Summer, National Summer Learning’s (NSLA) free online summer program search engine and resources.

The call for nationwide summer programs is open. Program providers across the country are invited to add their program details to DiscoverSummer.org through August.

DiscoverSummer.org, is supported in part by the New York Life Foundation and features both an English and Spanish version of the 50,000 summer program listings across the country. NSLA is the only national nonprofit exclusively focused on closing the achievement and opportunity gap by increasing access to high-quality summer learning experiences for all children, regardless of background, income, or zip code.

About the National Summer Learning Association

Celebrating 30 years of impact, NSLA has worked to combat summer learning loss and close the achievement and opportunity gaps which research shows grows most dramatically between lower and higher income students over the summer months. NSLA works to ensure all of America’s students, regardless of background, income, or zip code, can access and benefit from a high-quality summer learning experience every year.

CONTACT: Lauren Krattiger National Summer Learning Association 973-525-0501 lkrattiger@summerlearning.org