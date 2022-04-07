Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / More than 700 Students to Participate in WGU’s Commencement in Phoenix on Saturday

More than 700 Students to Participate in WGU’s Commencement in Phoenix on Saturday

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Over 4,000 guests expected to join; Emmy award-winning co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” Juju Chang to deliver keynote address

PHOENIX, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This weekend, Western Governors University (WGU) will celebrate the dedication and perseverance of 700 new graduates who have earned their bachelor’s and master’s degrees, marking the second in-person commencement of 2022, which is also WGU’s 25th anniversary year. As the uncertainty brought by the pandemic significantly affected students and their families as they worked toward their degrees, this ceremony will commemorate the culmination of their inspiring achievement. On Saturday, the new alumni will celebrate their well-earned diplomas with more than 4,000 family members and supporters at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Delivering the keynote address will be Juju Chang, one of the most prominent Asian Americans in broadcast news and Emmy award-winning co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline.” Known for her in-depth personal narratives and long-form storytelling, Chang has won acclaim for stories with underlying themes of civil and women’s rights and social justice. Born in Seoul, South Korea, and raised in Northern California, Chang is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a founding board member of the Korean American Community Foundation.

Since the last in-person commencement ceremony in February, more than 5,000 WGU students have completed their degree programs, joining more than 260,000 alumni who have graduated from WGU since its founding in 1997. Some 340 undergraduate and 374 graduate degree recipients from 40 states are expected to participate in Saturday’s ceremony.

Approximately 72% of the graduates come from at least one of the following historically underserved populations: first-generation college students, students of color, rural residents and/or low-income earners. Graduates earned degrees in business, K–12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing, and many work full time and raise families while completing their programs.  

“For 25 years, WGU has served students who have the passion and drive to improve their lives and their careers by providing them with the tools they need to succeed,” said WGU Provost and Chief Academic Officer Marni Baker Stein. “This commencement ceremony honors our students’ perseverance as they reach this important milestone, which they worked so hard to achieve, and we are excited to celebrate with them.”

 Two graduates will also share their stories:

  • Tanya Barnes of Overland Park, Kansas, is a teacher who pursued a career in education to help students reach their full potential. She believes all students are capable of success when given the proper tools and encouragement. Barnes earned her B.A. Elementary Education from WGU in January. 
  • LaKieshia Owens of Indianapolis, Indiana, works as a billing specialist supervisor for Herff Jones. A single mother to four children and grandmother, she is ready to leverage her post-secondary education to excel in her career. Owens earned her MBA from WGU in December of 2021. 

In accordance with the updated guidance from the CDC and based on current COVID-19 transmission levels in Maricopa County, face coverings will not be required at the commencement. Individuals who would like to continue to wear a mask may continue to do so.

The combined ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. MST /11:30 a.m. EST and stream live at wgu.edu/phoenix. During the ceremony, graduates will use the hashtag #WGUgrad to share on social media how they’re celebrating.

About WGU
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 130,000 students nationwide and has more than 260,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 25 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today’s rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News and CNN and in The New York Times. Learn more at  wgu.edu and wgu.edu/impact.

CONTACT: Emily Knight
Western Governors University
8656036454
emily.knight@wgu.edu

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.