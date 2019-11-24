More than a million turn out in Hong Kong test of support for China-backed leader

More than a million voters thronged polling stations across Hong Kong on Sunday in district elections viewed as a key barometer of support for city leader Carrie Lam, besieged by nearly six months of often violent pro-democracy protests.
